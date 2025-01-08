Park City Ski Patrol strike continues to day 12 with still no end in sight

PARK CITY, Utah — Members of the Park City Mountain Ski Patrol are now on the 12th day of their strike. They're unsure of when it will come to an end as mediation discussions continue between Vail Resorts and the Professional Ski Patrol Association.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel released a statement on Monday, "urgently calling for an agreement after another weekend of disruption in the community."

Meanwhile, ski patrollers told FOX 13 News that they're ready to get back to work under the right conditions.

"We're ready to roll once we get that fair contract," said ski patroller Tate Finigan. "I think all of us want to be back, back doing what we do best."

Park City Mountain Resort Ski Patrol employees are on a mission.

"Our union represents around 200 members, but we really see our fight as broader than that. It's not just unique to Park City that people are struggling to live on the wage that they have a mountain worker," added Alana McClements.

Finigan, a third-year patroller, explained that the mediation has been a process over the last several months.

"In mid-December, we voted to authorize a strike after we weren't really getting any movement with the company in terms of wage proposals," said Finigan.

Other ski patrol employees shared how they did not want to have to go on strike.

"We really did everything we possibly could to avoid striking. Vail really forced our hand. We don't want to be on strike; we want to be doing our job," said McClements.

Tuesday marked 12 days of the strike.

"I think it's frustrating to hear these guests not having the experience that we know we could deliver if we were able to get a fair contract," said Finigan.

McClements shared how she has come to the understanding that Park City visitors are not happy with how the mountain has been operating recently.

"I've heard people say, 'You know, I've been coming here for ski vacations for years and I'm not gonna come back next year because I had this really bad experience," said McClements.

Now, the Park City Council is asking Vail Resorts to take immediate action to end the uncertainty.

"The mayor of Park City said something along the lines of: This is really impacting our community. It's impacting the national perception of park city," said McClements.

Finigan expressed how he and his coworkers are waiting for the mediation to conclude so they can get back to doing what they enjoy.

"We would rather see this community thrive, we all like to be apart of it, it's just we need to be able to afford to live here and afford to be a part of this community," said Finigan.

The president of Vail Resorts Mountain Division released a statement on their website saying they meet with the union nearly every day to reach an agreement.

"We're looking to be back on the hill as soon as possible. It just all comes down to getting a fair contract," said Finigan.

Ski patrol employees told FOX 13 that the community continues to rally around them and show support by honking their horns as they picket on street corners.

"It's incredible, like to hear the support of the community, it's been amazing what this town has done for us," said Finigan.

They're grateful to people who have contributed to their GoFundMe, and those who have dropped off drinks, food, and other supplies.

"Being out here and seeing people honk, pull over and tell us how much they appreciate the work that we're doing and how they support us, it's just incredible," said McClements.

Ski patrollers shared that they're thankful to everyone providing an overwhelming amount of support.