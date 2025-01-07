'It could hurt Park City;' Will ski patrol strike crush local business?

PARK CITY, Utah — Since the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association went on strike over what they claim are unfair labor practices, local businesses say they have noticed the impact it's having on customers.

“The tourists are definitely upset," said Sydney Howell, a bartender on Main Street. "I feel like it’s a lack of understanding of what’s been going on. I feel like a lot of the tourists that come in say like, “Oh, their ski vacation is ruined.”

Howell added that business has been steady, but she’s noticed frustrated tourists who aren’t getting the ski vacation they had hoped for.

“Every day people are coming in and complaining," she said.

Union members are asking for increased wages and benefits and have been in a labor dispute with Vail Resorts since last year. Since employees walked out on Dec. 27, vacationers have been constantly complaining about longer wait times for lifts.

While business at a Main Street boutique has been steady, employee Krisiti Nuelle is worried about the future.

“If the strike continues long-term and deep into the season, and they can’t open more of the mountain because they don’t have employees, no matter how much snow we get, no matter how great it is, I think people in February and in March will change their mind,” Nuelle said.

Nuelle fears nationwide attention on the strike may deter people from coming, especially during breaks such as their Presidents' Day Weekend and later in the spring.

Last week, the Ski Patrol Association said they were in continued conversations with Vail Resorts and that a recent bargaining session was more productive than the last 10 months, but a fair contract had yet to be agreed on.