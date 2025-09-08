Passenger impaled, pinned to seat by road debris near Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A female passenger sitting in the front seat of a vehicle was impaled by a piece of rebar that had crashed through the front windshield on US-189 near Deer Creek Reservoir on Monday.

The afternoon incident caused both lanes of the road in and out of Provo Canyon to be shut down as first responders worked on the 18-year-old woman at mile marker 18 near the reservoir dam.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the woman was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle when the rebar pipe went through the windshield and impaled her in the chest, pinning her to the front seat.

While a medical helicopter arrived on the scene, the woman was transported to Utah Valley Hospital by ambulance in serious to critical condition.

UHP said they had no information on where the rebar originated.

All lanes of the highway were reopened about 75 minutes after the incident.