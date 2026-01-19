Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — A pedestrian died Sunday evening after being hit by a pickup truck in Millcreek.

Unified Police said the victim was hit around 6:20 p.m. on 3900 South, in between 1100-1200 East and near St. Mark's Hospital.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they died from their injuries.

Rick Bork | FOX 13

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim was an adult, but officials are not yet releasing their name, age or gender until their family has been notified.

UPD's crash reconstruction team is investigating to determine exactly what happened. 3900 South is temporarily closed between 1100-1200 East due to the investigation.