Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Millcreek

Image (1).jpg
Rick Bork | FOX 13
Image (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MILLCREEK, Utah — A pedestrian died Sunday evening after being hit by a pickup truck in Millcreek.

Unified Police said the victim was hit around 6:20 p.m. on 3900 South, in between 1100-1200 East and near St. Mark's Hospital.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they died from their injuries.

Image.jpg

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim was an adult, but officials are not yet releasing their name, age or gender until their family has been notified.

UPD's crash reconstruction team is investigating to determine exactly what happened. 3900 South is temporarily closed between 1100-1200 East due to the investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere