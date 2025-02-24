Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was found dead on an Ogden road early Sunday morning.

A crew of firefighters were responding to an unrelated incident around 1 a.m. when they saw the victim's body, Ogden Police said. He was found on Washington Blvd. just north of 35th Street.

Police said it appeared the victim was crossing in the middle of the block, not at an intersection.

The vehicle and its driver apparently did not stay at the scene. Investigators are working to identify them.

The victim's name and other identifying information have not been released at this time.