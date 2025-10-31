SNAP recipients worried Utah may not be prepared for November's suspensions

SALT LAKE CITY — As the government shutdown stretches into a new month, thousands of Utahns who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are facing an uncertain and potentially hungry November.

As electronic benefit transfers may not arrive on November 1st, many recipients are scrambling to figure out how they will afford groceries.

"We just got a letter saying the SNAP benefits are ending," said Lynn Berry, a SNAP recipient. "Well, they’re not going to be there for November."

The sudden stop in federal funding has left many in shock.

"I was just like, 'wow, how could this happen? I’m just going to have to use what money I have for food,'" said Berry. She works a part-time, minimum-wage job and said the loss of benefits will be a significant blow to her budget.

Approximately 86,000 households across Utah use SNAP benefits to supplement their food budgets. The suspension of the program is expected to place an unprecedented strain on local food banks and pantries.

Barton Gonzales, another SNAP recipient, worries about the overwhelming demand these organizations will face.

"You have to stand in a long line. You have to find a way to get there...and you have to cook everything,” said Gonzales.

Both Gonzales and Berry expressed concern that food banks are not equipped to handle such a large-scale crisis.

"They’re hurting for volunteers, they’re hurting for donations. They don’t have enough to support this crisis, so everyone is going to be struggling," said Gonzales.

Despite the hardship, recipients are grateful for the outpouring of local support.

"People in the community... are very active and very helpful, and they’re doing everything they can, some restaurants are offering free meals,” said Gonzales.

As families navigate this period, local food pantries are preparing for an influx of requests for assistance.

Residents who can donate food, funds, or their time are encouraged to contact their local organizations to help meet the growing need.

"I love it when people step up and help," Berry said.