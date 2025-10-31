Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sewage line break causes relocation of students at SLC school

Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Students and staff who typically would be going to Open Classroom in Salt Lake City will have to go elsewhere for their education. The school announced that they are temporarily relocating to the Hawthorne Elementary building due to a sewage line repair happening at the school.

The new arrangements will be until at least November 6, according to school officials. Meals for students will be provided to the students at Hawthorne Elementary.

That school was closed in the Salt Lake City School District at the beginning of last year. However, the building was still in use as offices for some of the district's faculty.

District officials say due to Hawthorne's location at the intersection of two busy roads, they ask that student drop-offs happen by parents entering the school's property from 600 East and exiting via Milton Avenue.

