MURRAY, Utah — A pickup truck rolled Saturday afternoon in Murray, crashing into and crushing a metal fence.

Police said the truck rolled shortly after 2 p.m. at 400 East and 4800 South. There were three people in the vehicle, and they are all being treated for minor injuries.

Sterling Andrews | FOX 13 News

A heavy-duty tow truck with a crane-like device had to lift the crashed vehicle into the air in order to get it free from the fence.

Police are investigating if speeding or impairment were possible factors in the crash.