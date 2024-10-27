'Armed and dangerous' suspect who threatened local churches taken into custody

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Police have arrested a man who they say made violent threats toward churchgoers on Sunday.

Cottonwood Heights Police said Keith Barber called 911 from outside a Catholic church in the area. He allegedly said he had a knife and was "feeling violent towards Catholics."

After the phone call, he fled the area. CHPD issued a press release asking the public to keep an eye out for Barber but to not approach him. A short time later, they announced that Barber was found in Wyoming and taken into custody.

Police added that Barber may use the alias "Troy Hire." They said he also made violent threats toward an LDS church, but details about that incident were not clear.