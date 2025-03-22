Protestors line up for "Tesla Takedown" at South Salt Lake dealership

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Protesters took to the streets outside a Tesla store in South Salt Lake Friday, voicing their frustration with Elon Musk and the Trump administration.

State Street is always a busy place to be, but it was even noisier on this evening commute.

“Elon Musk wasn’t elected by any of us and yet he’s essentially dismantling the federal government,” said Sherri Vance, who came from Midvale.

Sherri Vance was among dozens of protesters who assembled for a “Tesla takedown” outside the company’s South Salt Lake dealership.

“If you’re not happy with something that’s happening in the country - it’s time to say it’s not right,” Vance said.

She says by coming to the dealership, they hope to get the attention of Musk and those in power.

“I’m out here today because I think they don’t need that power and we need to take it back,” said fellow protestor Thomas Seage.

But they were met with some resistance. James Stembridge and a group called Utah Patriots showed up to divide the crowd.

“Everybody has a right to their own opinion, I don’t have a problem with it,” said Stembridge, who lives in Salt Lake City. “I’m here to just support the company and keep the peace and make sure none of the Tesla’s get vandalized or damaged. It ain’t his business that’s causing the problems.”

Having seen some of the violence that unfolded at Tesla stores across the country, these protestors say it was important that they remained peaceful.

On that, the two sides could agree.

“We’re all human, everybody just needs to get along and love and respect each other,” Stembridge said.

But as they feel disrespected by the current administration, those who turned up today hope they’re sending a strong message and say they’ll be back out here until they see change.

“I think you will see us continue to express our displeasure at what Elon Musk is doing,” said Vance.