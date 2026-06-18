Road buckling forces I-15 lane closures in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple lanes of Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City have been closed due to road buckling, although it's not known if high temperatures are the cause.

Watch LIVE below as road buckling forces I-15 lane closures:

The three left lanes of northbound I-15 have been closed at the I-215 interchange. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, rebar is sticking out of the highway.

Utah Department of Transportation crews are responding to perform maintenance on the highway, but it's not known when the lanes will reopen.

Due to the often extreme heat experienced during the summer, roads across Utah can buckle, which forces closures and traffic delays until repairs can be made.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story