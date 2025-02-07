Roy massage parlors have licenses revoked weeks after prostitution, trafficking raids

ROY, Utah — Four massage parlors in Roy have had their business licenses revoked weeks after they were raided following a lengthy investigation into human trafficking and prostitution.

The Roy Police Department confirmed that licenses were revoked from Green Foot Spa, Blue Mountain Spa, TSING Spa and Red Elements Spa due to evidence uncovered during the early January raids.

A months-long investigation was initiated following complaints from customers and local businesses, with the Jan. 9 busts conducted in coordination with the Utah Attorney General's Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

Among the complaints that spurred the investigation were clients being spotted going to the spas at late hours and early in the morning.

No arrests were made during the raids and police said none of the therapists working at the locations were targeted.

"The massage therapists we're considering victims in this, we are not charging them with any crimes at this point unless we can say that they're part of the larger conspiracy," explained Sgt. Josh Taylor at the time.

Despite the business licenses being revoked, the investigation has still led to no arrests, according to Roy police.