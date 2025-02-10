Salt Lake City pizza place celebrates National Pizza Day, Super Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY — Who doesn’t love a Cinderella story?

On this Super Bowl Sunday, Victor’s Pizza Co. in Salt Lake City in its fifth year of operation with only ten employees, held its own with the big franchises in producing pizzas under the pressure of the big game.

“Just keep calm, I mean that’s all we can do. Keep calm, try to get through the day,” said owner, Victor Sevastyanenko

Knowing Super Bowl Sundays are one of the busiest days of the year in the pizza industry, Sevastyanenko simplified the playbook.

“We stopped all deliveries, basically we’re doing only walk-ins today, but that’s the game plan, just to serve as many people as we can,” said Sevastyanenko

Victor says he prepared his team to crank out anywhere from 400 to 500 pizzas by the time the game is over.

“Just lots of teamwork, great crew cohesion, communication and everybody has their own job, and stick to our jobs, just keep everything flowing nicely,” said pizza maker Hank McEvoy.

Still despite that sentiment, the demand can be overwhelming, with wait times getting out of hand.

“It can get backed up - up to two hours,” said pizza maker Victor Blandon. “Sometimes there are little pockets where you can get in and get in a pizza really quick, but right now it seems to be about a two and half hour wait time.

Customer Matthew Baker didn’t seem to mind.

“I am not surprised yeah, it’s good pizza and it’s Super Bowl Sunday, yeah, not surprised by it at all.”

At the end of the day, the man in charge wants no credit for

producing so many pizzas in such a short time.

He chalks up the success of his business to his team full of veterans.

“The guys are great, we don’t have a lot of turnover, I mean I’ve known these guys for years,” said Sevastyanenko.