Salt Lake City police officers disciplined for inappropriately handling dead body of homeless man

SALT LAKE CITY — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department have been disciplined for inappropriately handling the dead body of a homeless man last summer.

Jason Lloyd was 47 years old, with police originally saying he died from natural causes. However, the department placed seven employees on leave once they found out what happened to his body.

Body camera video released Friday shows officers laughing as they used a knife to cut through blisters on Lloyd's skin.

Dakota Smigel, an officer in training, said at first he thought it was a prank but then he felt convinced by the more experienced officers on his team.

Officers Michelle Peterson and Paul Mullenax were disciplined by the department, while Ofc. Mark Keep resigned as his employment action was pending. Prosecutors chose not to file criminal charges against the officers.

Officers, former chief demand answers from SLCPD related to handling of body:

Several officers who were disturbed by the incident contacted FOX 13 News in August, at which time the department declined to comment.

A report released today by Salt Lake City police came in response to a records lawsuit filed by FOX 13 News earlier this month.

According to Chief Mike Brown, the officers' conduct was "unprofessional, discourteous, disrespectful, and offensive ... not aligning with the professionalism and integrity we demand as a police department."