Salt Lake City Police say they've made 80+ arrests since closing segment of crime-ridden Jordan River Trail

SALT LAKE CITY — Just over two weeks into a renewed effort to crack down on crime on and near the Jordan River Trail, the Salt Lake City Police Department says it has made more than 80 arrests and issued 45 citations.

The city closed a 0.6-mile stretch of the trail in the Rose Park/Fairpark area on March 31, citing a need for environmental and public safety improvements. Then on April 3, the SLCPD said it began a new operation to "disrupt" crime in the area.

The SLCPD said it has made 33 felony arrests and 49 misdemeanor arrests since the start of the effort. They also issued 45 citations, mostly for drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Officers on bicycles and on foot have been patrolling the area. The department said the city's park rangers and a private company specializing in environmental cleanup have also been helping with outreach and restoration.

SLCPD said Saturday that they have already seen a decrease in drug paraphernalia and trash along the trail, and an increase in people visiting the nearby parks.

“We are committed to restoring the Jordan River Trail as a safe and welcoming public space,” SLCPD Chief Brian Redd said in a press release. “Through our strategic enforcement and close collaboration with city partners and mental health professionals, we are disrupting crime and addressing safety and livability concerns. These early results reflect the hard work and dedication of our officers, detectives, and the city’s Park Rangers. The positive feedback from trail users confirms we’re making an impact.”

While interrupting a group of people blocking the trail, officers reportedly found a person in possession of almost 200 blue M30 pills that they believe contained fentanyl. Another "highlight" they shared was a man illegally camping along the trail who gave false information to officers, and then was found to have active arrest warrants for felony drug charges.

SLCPD said officers even found three minors who had previously been reported missing. This was after the officers found a stolen car on North Temple and detained nine minors. One was booked and the rest were returned to their families.