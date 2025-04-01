Section of Jordan River Trail in Salt Lake City to close for several months to 'reclaim and revitalize'

SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone planning to walk, run, cycle or otherwise use an approximately one-mile stretch of the Jordan River Trail in Salt Lake City will have to take a detour for an indefinite amount of time as the city works to improve the area.

SLC officials announced Monday night that the parkway/trail is closed from Cottonwood Park to approximately 800 North.

Salt Lake City

This section of paved walkway in question is in between the Fairpark and Rose Park neighborhoods.

The reason for the closure, the city said, is to improve public safety and improve some environmental aspects of the trail and surrounding area — "an effort to reclaim and revitalize public spaces and make them safer from illegal activity."

"In recent months, this area has seen an increase in environmental harm and criminal behavior, prompting growing concern from community members, neighbors, and trail users," a press release from the city read — also a topic on which FOX 13 News has reported in-depth in recent years.

The closure is expected to last several months.

The city said they will:



"Remove overgrown vegetation and debris

"Restore damaged riverbanks and habitat

"Install improved lighting and infrastructure

"Relocate a section of the trail between 500 North and Backman Elementary to improve visibility and safety"

A detour takes users off the trail between 800 North and Chaz Court (approx. 400 North).

In all, the city says it hopes the changes they make during the closure will "address environmental degradation, infrastructure challenges, and persistent public safety concerns."