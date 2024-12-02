Salt Lake City School Board member charged with alleged bribery of opponent

SALT LAKE CITY — A current member of the Salt Lake City School Board has been arrested and charged with a felony after he allegedly attempted to bribe a fellow candidate to drop out of an election.

Mohamed Baayd is currently the school board member representing Precinct 5.

According to court documents, Baayd approached Russell Askren, who was also running for the Precinct 5 seat, in February to set up a meeting so the two could talk. Both Baayd, the incumbent, and Askren met at a coffee shop on March 7 and spoke about family and personal matters before Baayd started to discuss the upcoming election in which the two men were the only candidates.

At that point, Baayd said he believed a seat on the Salt Lake City Council was going to open in two years and that he planned on running for that position, telling Askren "that it was important for him to remain in his current position" and asked his opponent to drop out so that he could be reelected.

If Askren were to drop out of the race, Baayd allegedly claimed he would involve his opponent "in the work of the board and make sure he got to know all the members of the board and the district superintendent." He added that if Baayd was to win a council seat, he would recommend to the school board that Askren take his place.

Three days later, documents show that Baayd texted Askren, "What have you decided?" to which Askren responded that he would continue his own campaign and “withdrawing in exchange for your support and help to position me for a mid-term appointment” was something he did not want any part of."

In the November election, Baayd easily defeated Askren, gathering over 64 percent of the vote.

Baayd was charged with one count of Bribery in Elections