Salt Lake County retains contractors and architects for Salt Palace renovation

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County has announced that significant progress is underway for the next phase of revitalization of the Salt Palace Convention Center. Friday, the county announced that they have retained 4 different contractors and architects to lead the renovation.

“These selections represent some of the best talent in the industry, with a unique and necessary blending of local and national expertise,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

Construction Control Corporation and Rider Levett Bucknall are partnering to focus on the local and global "owner's representative," as well as construction and cost management. MHTN Architects and Populous are partnering to leverage both local and global architectural design expertise.

The county says that the local and global firms selected submitted their bids together, which leaders say demonstrates the value of the collaborative expertise they are bringing to the project. “As excited as I am to see the new district develop and our visitor economy grow, I’m most excited about enhancing community opportunities through intentional placemaking," Mayor Wilson stated. "Through this collaborative effort, beloved venues and spaces will be improved, and there will be better walkability and connectivity downtown. The reimagined area will serve as a gathering space for residents and visitors alike."

Salt Lake County, through the process, also renewed the Salt Palace management contract with Legends Global.

The next step for officials will be the Request for Proposal process to find a construction firm to handle the renovation. That process is currently underway.

Smith Entertainment Group celebrated the announcement, saying, "SEG looks forward to continued collaboration with Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, the State of Utah, business and community leaders, and residents during the ongoing effort to reimagine downtown Salt Lake City."