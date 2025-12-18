Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tooele schools removed from secure protocols after suspect taken into custody

TOOELE, Utah — Four schools in the Tooele area were placed under secure protocols on Thursday due to a barricaded suspect inside a nearby home.

The Tooele City Police Department said the home was located near 300 West and 200 South, and that the suspect was eventually taken into custody just before 11 a.m.

Tooele High School, Tooele Junior High School, West and Northlake elementary schools were placed in secure protocols, meaning all exterior doors were locked and no one was allowed entry into the buildings.

