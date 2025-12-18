Family 'broken' after 19-year-old Duchesne County man killed after being struck by vehicle

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A Duchesne County family has been left devastated after the loss of a 19-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this week.

Police said Kai Cowan was walking in the lane of travel near 6300 South and 12000 West on Tuesday when he was hit by the vehicle. Cowan suffered multiple injuries in the accident and died at the scene.

"Our family is broken without him," said Sharell Cowan, Kai's mother, in a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses for her son.

Kai's family shared how he never let his autism affect his life despite how others treated him, even choosing to be an organ donor so he could help others.

"He was the sweetest boy ever," his mother wrote. "He always wanted to help everyone in any way he could. Always so happy and friendly."

Following the accident, the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said there was no indication of a criminal violation related to Cowan's death, but that its investigation was ongoing.

In her request for help, Sharell wrote that her son was smart, funny and loving, and that Kai would be remembered for the person he was and the life he lived.

"He was the light of our family," she wrote. "He had a hard life with people treating him like he was less than. But he never stopped being who he was and always saw the good in people."