Springville officer placed on leave without pay after driving city vehicle under the influence

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Springville City has announced the officer arrested for driving a city vehicle while under the influence has been placed on leave without pay and will remain off duty Thursday.

Larry Ryan Teuscher, 37, was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence. Teuscher arrived for his night patrol shift and was suspected on having been driving while impaired. Utah Highway Patrol was requested to conduct an independent criminal investigation.

According to the press release by Springville City, Officer Teuscher was placed on leave without pay and will remain off duty, pending disciplinary action/termination.