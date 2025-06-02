Salt Lake residents bid sad farewell to The Garage on Beck... but you can buy a piece of it

SALT LAKE CITY — Just one look and you knew: It had roadhouse written all over it.

“It’s just a cool place, like you look at it on the outside, it looks rough, [but] you walk in and you’re like, 'This is amazing. It’s just a really unique, cool spot,"” said Levi Beutler.

Beutler should know — he was the general manager of The Garage on Beck that closed Saturday night after a 17-year run.

Along with the local musicians it showcased and the good food and drink, Beutler said that more than anything, The Garage was a spot where everyone was welcome.

“So many different types, groups of people. There’s never any judgment. It’s just, they come as they are,” said Beutler.

Abby Nelson said she became a regular customer a few years ago and quickly realized that the establishment had its own community spirit.

“There are so many people in pockets all over Salt Lake City and beyond who have deep, deep memories of this place,” said Nelson. “I might get a little emotional, but deep, deep memories of this place.”

That certainly goes for musician Morgan Snow, who said he began performing at the roadhouse during its first year of operation.

“We’re kind of losing a really important part of our community and our culture and our ability to connect and collaborate with people,” said Snow.

The operators of The Garage on Beck say the building, which dates back to 1947, will be torn down.

However, everything else at the roadhouse is for sale.

“We’re going to be doing a garage sale,” said Beutler. “People can come down here, make an offer on certain things, whatever, get what they want, get a little piece of The Garage so they can remember it forever.”

Beutler wouldn’t go into detail about why the roadhouse had to close and whether the adjacent refinery, which owns the propert,y played a role in the closure.

For those who were regulars on stage or patrons, all they know is that an era has ended.

“It takes a lot of years to build a vibe and a scene, and so I don’t think that anyone is gonna pull something out of their hat to be able to replace this immediately,” said Snow. “It’s not realistic, so it’s a big hole.”

The Garage on Beck is scheduled to hold its garage sale on June 6 and 7.