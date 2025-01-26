Saratoga Springs Police ask public to help find vehicle involved in hit-and-run

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Two days after the incident, Saratoga Springs Police are still asking for the public's help to identify a driver who hit a student in a crosswalk and took off on Thursday morning.

Police say the student was hit while riding a scooter in the crosswalk near Grandview Boulevard and Saratoga Shores Elementary.

Fortunately, the student is OK.

"Their scooter did suffer some minor damage as a result but yes, fortunately the student was not injured," said Sgt. Jesse Davis with Saratoga Springs Police.

The authorities believe the suspect was driving a gray Honda Civic or similar style of vehicle.

Law enforcement asked people to help look for the car that was involved. They're also reminding drivers to put away distractions and expect pedestrians to be crossing.

"All pedestrians, we recommend they are aware of their surroundings, making sure that they are checking both ways as they go across the street and continue to do so until they're safely on the other side," said Davis.

On Saturday as the roads were in wintery conditions, police also asked drivers to be cautious and give themselves more time to travel.

"Especially with the change in the weather that they drive with extra caution, give themselves more time while they're on the roads," said Davis.