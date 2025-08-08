Search underway for 14-year-old Utah girl last seen near Kidney Lake

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Officials in northern Utah are searching for a 14-year-old Utah girl who walked away from her family's camp Thursday morning and hasn't been seen since. Family says Maya was last seen walking to the bathroom at 10:00 a.m.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office says they have teams out searching in the area where she was last seen. Her family was camping by Kidney Lake, and the search is centered in the Painter Basin Area.

Maya's family released a statement to FOX 13 News today saying, "The search and rescue crews are hard at work looking for Maya. They are on foot, horses, and are planning to get a chopper out there again this morning. The commander is optimistic that she will be found. We are asking for thoughts and prayers that Maya is found safe. At this time, the Duchesne sheriff department is not seeking additional volunteers, but I will reach out to the community if that changes."

Officials tell FOX 13 News they will have additional resources in the area Friday. They add that the family was camping away from where the Beulah Fire is, and they don't believe Maya would be in danger of the fire.