Search underway for missing endangered teen in northern Utah

WILLARD, Utah — A statewide Endangered Missing Person alert has been issued in Willard for a 15-year-old girl last seen over the weekend.

The search for Constancee Doyle is currently underway after she disappeared on Saturday. The Willard City Police Department said Doyle has disorders that require medication that she does not have with her.

The department said Constancee, who also goes by Ace or Z, may be headed to Montana.

Willard City Police Department Constancee Doyle



Doyle was last seen wearing a brown jacket and a green bandana. She is 5'2" and weighs 150 lbs. with black hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Doyle is asked to contact the police department.