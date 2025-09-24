Search underway for missing kayaker at Utah reservoir

ECHO, Utah — A search and rescue effort is underway after a man failed to return after going kayaking on a local reservoir.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the man's family called them Tuesday evening, saying the man went out kayaking on Echo Reservoir and didn't come back. They last heard from him around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff's search and rescue volunteer team went out to begin the search, along with Utah Department of Natural Resources personnel.

Officials confirmed to FOX 13 News that they found a kayak, but not the man.

The search was still active as of 7:30 p.m.

Stay with fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news story.