Search underway for snowmobiler buried by avalanche near Huntsville

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A snowmobile rider reportedly got caught in an avalanche on Monday, and crews are out searching for them in the backcountry of northern Utah.

The Utah Avalanche Center said the snowmobiler was buried in the Monte Cristo area, east of Huntsville.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office is heading the search-and-rescue effort.

Earlier Monday, another avalanche swept up a snowboarder in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Their injuries ended up being minor.

Stay with fox13now.com for the latest information on this breaking news story.

