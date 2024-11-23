Watch Now
Search underway for woman seen being dragged by man in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Police Department is looking to learn the identities of two people caught on camera, with a woman seen being dragged away by a man.

Police said the two were involved an altercation that was captured by a home security camera in the 800 block of Patterson Street.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the woman in the video is safe.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two people in the video is urged to contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221 or dial 911.

