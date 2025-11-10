Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Semi crash near the Nevada border sends 2 to Salt Lake City hospitals

WENDOVER, Utah — A late Sunday crash near the Utah border with Nevada sent two people to Salt Lake City hospitals. Officials say the crash happened just outside of Wendover at mile marker 4 on Interstate 80.

According to the Wendover Fire Department, on Sunday at 9:24 p.m., they were called to the crash between a small SUV and a semi hauling fuel.

Investigators say the semi and SUV were heading west when the SUV failed to maintain its lane of travel and turned in front of the truck. The semi struck the SUV, and both vehicles left the road and struck a cable barrier.

The driver of the semi was not injured, but two passengers from the SUV sustained injuries and were taken to Salt Lake City hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

