Semi truck bursts into flames after I-80 crash near SLC Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic was backed up on a major northern Utah highway Tuesday after a semi truck went off the road and burst into flames.

The semi driver is in stable condition following the accident on eastbound Interstate 80 which occurred just before 2:30 p.m. near the Salt Lake City International Airport. The Utah Highway Patrol believes a medical incident caused the crash.

Because there was nothing in the trailer on the semi, nothing was spilled on the highway. All lanes of the highway but one were closed traffic for about an hour until an additional lane was reopened at 3:45 p.m.

Nearby brush caught on fire, but officials said they weren't concerned about flames spreading.