Silver Alert issued for Layton man

LAYTON, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued for a Layton man police say has been missing since Sunday morning.

Michael D. Bellinger, 77, was last seen in Layton around 8:00 a.m. He is 5 foot 5, weighs 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue pajama pants.

He was last seen driving a black 2002 Chevy Silverado with a Utah Plate 9N5BB with Marine Corps stickers on it. It is possible that he is heading towards Wendover, Nevada. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you see him, or know where he might be, contact Layton Police at 801-497-8300.