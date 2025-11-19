HUNTSVILLE, Utah — USA Today has released its annual list of top 10 ski resorts, and one of Utah's prime destinations claimed the #1 spot for the second year in a row.

The publication said it assembled a panel of experts to put together candidates, and then readers voted to determine the winners.

Snowbasin Resort took home the top spot — just like it did in the 2024 ranking.

"Here in the pristine Wasatch Mountains, you'll find 114 trails and over 3,000 acres of terrain ranging from steep trails, open bowls, and beginner-friendly groomers," USA Today wrote of Snowbasin. "The area features three zones — Strawberry, Needles, and John Paul — and an advanced lift system including gondolas, a tram, and express lifts."

In an announcement Wednesday, the resort touted that it was also recently named the #3 resort in SKI Magazine's rankings.

“For generations, our team and guests have shaped this mountain, and it’s their enthusiasm and support that make achievements like this possible. We’re honored and inspired to keep raising the bar," Snowbasin general manager Davy Ratchford said.

Here is the full list of USA Today's rankings:

1. Snowbasin Resort (Huntsville, Utah)

2. Smugglers' Notch Resort (Jeffersonville, Vermont)

3. Mount Bohemia (Lac La Belle, Michigan)

4. Aspen Snowmass (Aspen, Colorado)

5. Killington Resort (Killington, Vermont)

6. Deer Valley Resort (Park City, Utah)

7. Big Sky Resort (Big Sky, Montana)

8. Palisades Tahoe (Olympic Valley, California)

9. Mammoth Mountain (Mammoth Lakes, California)

10. Loon Mountain Resort (Lincoln, New Hampshire)

Coming in at #6, Deer Valley was lauded for "its excellent ski school, lessons, and guided activities — you can sign up to ski with Olympic athletes or explore alongside mountain hosts to learn about the resort's terrain, history, and the best secret runs," USA Today wrote.

Snowbasin is scheduled to open in a week and two days — Nov. 28.

Deer Valley announced Wednesday that it is postponing its opening due to unexpectedly warm temperatures, and a new opening day has not been set.