Temporary fix in place to restore some water service in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A temporary fix is now in place to restore some water service to Huntsville after residents were forced to fill jugs to get through the days-long shortage.

Mayor Richard Sorensen gave the latest update to notify residents of the "very good news" despite workers still being unable to find the leak that has caused the issue with the town's water system.

Crews have diverted spring water away from the town's treatment plant through a fire hose to a fire hydrant, which has enabled the system to be pressurized.

Although some service has been restored, the water should not be used for cooking or drinking as it has not been treated and a boil water order remains in effect. Residents can use the water for toilets and for taking showers.

With repairs still needing to be done, the service provided by the temporary fix may be shut off periodically over the next few days.

The leak in the town's million-gallon water storage tank was originally discovered late Thursday. By Friday, only 6 percent of the tank's water remained. The leak is believed to be located between the tank and the town's power plant.