Special Olympics athletes go for gold at Tooele track event

TOOELE, Utah — It was a busy day on the track at Tooele High School as Special Olympics Unified Sports put some of their best athletes in the spotlight for a fun-filled day.

More than 150 students from eight schools made their way onto the track to put their skills to the test. Whether it was a relay race, long jump, or mini-javelin, there’s was something for everyone on Tuesday.

“I’ve realized to recognize our wins and celebrate every win we can. Celebrate everything we can,” shared adaptive P.E. specialist Nate Pollman.

For Pollmann, nothing is more rewarding than giving his students the same opportunities other athletes have.

“95% of the students in our school district that have a motor deficit that impacts their access to general PE, participate in sports with their peers," he explained. "Regardless of their disabilities, they’re overcoming barriers to compete. We’ve lost the ‘I can’t’ attitude and we find ways to do.”

Athletes like Alex Gull say it’s fun to see friends at events, but it’s also a chance to show that they can do anything.

“People that are like not as able, that they are able to do some things,” he said.

“It shows that we are a community," added Chancy Shilds, "and everyone is out there for each other and treats everyone equally.”

There’s a place for everyone in Special Olympics Unified Sports. From coaches to athletes to parents, everyone works together to jump over the hurdles that life puts in their way.

“I hadn’t anticipated that Alex would be a part of a team and have that opportunity," said Alex's mom, Mindy. "When this came about, he surprised me that he wanted to participate, so I fully supported him in wanting to do that.

"Tears to your eyes to see your kid out.”