Drug debt believed to have led to fatal Sugar House shooting, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been taken into custody days after an alleged drug debt was the motive behind a fatal shooting in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Nathaniel Douglas Stockton was arrested on Wednesday and faces one Aggravated Murder charge and multiple counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm in the death of 58-year-old Steve Kallas.

Early Sunday, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to a reported fight near 2100 South 900 East. When officers arrived, they found Kallas, who died at the scene.

According to arrest documents, surveillance video obtained by police showed a Toyota Camry approaching Kallas' RV and turning off its lights. A man, later identified as Stockton, is then seen in the video firing multiple shots into the RV, and then returning to the Camry and attempting to light an incendiary device.

Shortly after, Kallas is seen in the video running towards Stockton while using bear spray, before Stockton allegedly fired more shots at Kallas and drove away in his car.

Following the shooting, Salt Lake City Police detectives received a tip that said Kallas owed money to Stockton and that Stockton had made threats to burn down the RV.

Through a search warrant, detectives were able to track Stockton's cell phone to the area of the shooting and learned that he drove a Toyota Camry similar to the one at the Sugar House scene.

On Wednesday, police arrested Stockton after locating him in the Camry while in a West Jordan parking lot. Inside the car, police discovered a Ruger .22 Rifle and a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver believed to have been used in the shooting of Kallas.

Stockton admitted to police that Kallas owed him money and that the man was in debt to him. After claiming he was never at the scene where the shooting occurred, Stockton said that he may have been in the area, but that his memory of the previous few days wasn't good, as he "consumes narcotics that cause him to go days without sleep."