Stepfather arrested for manslaughter in death of 18-year-old in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — The stepfather of the 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in the head at the family's home in Riverton on Tuesday has been arrested on manslaughter charges.

Joseph Lee was arrested Wednesday, one day after police originally claimed that the shooting was accidental. Lee was also previously identified as the man's biological father.

The teen, who lived with his family at their Riverton home, was transported to the hospital after being shot in the head at around 3 p.m., but later died from his injuries. The man's mother was the one who called police about the shooting.

Police said Lee's experience in the military and the circumstances of the shooting led them to arrest him for manslaughter, although no other details have been released.

Earlier Wednesday, Riverton Police Chief Shane Taylor said the department was "not saying [the shooting was] intentional or accidental at this time," and the investigation is still active. He added that they served a search warrant to look for the gun that was used.

Immediately following the shooting, police said Lee was cooperating with the investigation.