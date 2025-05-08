Suspect accidentally shoots himself while fleeing police in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect is believed to have shot himself in Salt Lake City as he attempted to get rid of a firearm while being chased by police officers on Thursday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident happened near 300 East and 900 South after a fight involving multiple people close to a coffee shop close to Liberty Park. When officers arrived, they said everyone ran, with one of the people trying to ditch a weapon before shooting themselves.

After the suspect was apprehended, they were treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the hospital in stable condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In all, five people are in custody and have been booked into jail.

Police said there is no threat to the community, but traffic has been shut down on 900 South between 300 East and 200 East.

