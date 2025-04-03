Suspect identified in hit-and-run in West Jordan that killed motorcyclist

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police have identified 42-year-old Erasmo Onofre-Rodriguez as a suspect in an incident that killed a motorcyclist in West Jordan.

Onofre-Rodriguez was last seen with multiple tattoos on his left forearm, one of which says "Alejandro". Aliases for him are "Ponciano" and "Toshiro".

Police previously asked the public for help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a motorcycle rider on March 25 at 8660 South Redwood Road. 23-year-old Garrett Randall Pace was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The owner of the SUV involved in that crash, Sabino Lazaro-Javier, was arrested after admitting to filing a false stolen vehicle report. Lazaro-Javier denied any involvement in the incident and claimed his SUV was stolen, but then later admitted to knowing what happened and who was driving it at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information on Onofre-Rodriguez is asked to contact West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case WJ25-15827.

