Suspect in custody after shots allegedly fired in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A suspect who fled on foot after gunshots were allegedly fired in a Saratoga Springs neighborhood Thursday afternoon has been taken into custody

The Saratoga Springs Police Department said the suspect fled in a vehicle after a weapon was fired on Harvest Hills Boulevard and then abandoned their car at 1950 North Redwood Road and ran on foot.

The suspect was then apprehended in the Harvest Hills neighborhood. A female who was a passenger in the car was also taken into custody.

It's not known if anyone was hit by the gunshots or whether the suspect fired the weapon or if a police officer did.

Police have shut down Redwood Road at Harvest Hills Boulevard while an investigation is underway.

