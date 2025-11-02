Suspect in custody after SWAT stand-off in South Jordan neighborhood

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT stand-off in a South Jordan neighborhood Sunday morning.

South Jordan Police tells FOX 13 News that the investigation began around 2:00 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the area of 10600 South Monica Ridge Way to a domestic violence call.

As the officers stood outside a home, a shot was fired at them from inside. As more officers responded, the suspect fired more shots. This led to the agency issuing a shelter-in-place order, with nearby homes evacuated. The South Valley SWAT team deployed for tactical operations.

The suspect barricaded inside the home. Police were able to make contact by telephone, only for the suspect to stop responding. After getting a warrant, and after three hours of attempted communication, the SWAT team entered the home and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. They are expected to be booked into Salt Lake County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.