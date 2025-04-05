Tattoo artist reacts to shared tattoo art by police of remains found in Brigham City

OGDEN, Utah — Brigham City Police discovered a heart-shaped tattoo on the victim whose remains were discovered in a plastic bag along a roadway in Brigham City on Wednesday.

They hope the tattoo may lead to identifying the victim and bringing closure to their loved ones.

“At the end of the day, it’s amazing because when there’s no other identifying markers, if you have tattoos, those are symbols that your family and your friends are going to recognize,” Kayla Shiffler, a tattoo artist at Legacy Tattoo in Ogden said.

A Union Pacific Crew found the human remains — hair and bones — in a black garbage bag near 2600 West Highway 13, according to Brigham City Police.

On April 3, the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner conducted a forensic examination of the remains. During the examination, they found that the human remains were dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and leggings. The heart shaped tattoo was found on the victim’s left bicep area.

"I will say that we're really hoping that it's a stroke of luck for us that the tattoo survived," said Chad Reyes, police chief for Brigham City Police.

One heart shaped tattoo may bring one family closure. Shiffler wonders what the tattoo could mean.

Tattoo shared in hopes of identifying remains found in Brigham City:

Mystery still surrounds identity of remains found in Brigham City

“It definitely looks like it would be for somebody from what I can see,” Shiffler said. “And it looks like it has some type of initials in there as well in the center so either a memorial tattoo for someone or maybe a tattoo for a child.”

Brigham City Police is seeking the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 435-856-7023

“The tattoo we’re hoping might help us expedite our investigation in a sense that we might get friends or family calling in sooner,” Reyes said.