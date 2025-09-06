Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen boy killed after being hit by car while riding e-bike

FOX 13 News
Vehicle involved in deadly e-bike accident seen in Farmington on Friday, September 5, 2025.
FARMINGTON, Utah — A teenage boy was killed Friday after he was hit by a car while riding his e-bike in Farmington.

The 13-year-old was on his bike in the area of 600 South 1525 West when he was struck at around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Farmington police hold briefing on deadly e-bike incident that killed teen:

Farmington police give update on boy killed riding e-bike

When officers arrived on scene, they found multiple people providing aid to the boy, including CPR, before he was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver of the car stayed on the scene to help with the investigation.

Farmington Incident

The accident came hours after a 2-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a truck at a Layton car wash.

