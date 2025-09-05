2-year-old girl airlifted after being hit by a vehicle in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A 2-year-old Utah girl is in critical condition currently following her being struck by a truck in the parking lot of a Layton car wash. The name of the girl hasn't been released.

According to Layton police, the incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. Friday. at the Shiny Shell car wash near 1493 East Church Street. Officials say two vehicles, a mini-van and a truck, were parked at the vacuums for the car wash just prior to the incident.

Police say the 2-year-old girl was playing behind her mother's minivan with another child when the truck, driven by an 18-year-old man, started to move and struck the little girl. The girl's mother, according to police, then ran the girl to a nearby urgent care center.

By the time the girl was at the center, Layton firefighters had arrived and called for a life-flight for the victim. Officials tell FOX 13 News that the girl was in critical condition when she was taken from the scene.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with police and an investigation into the incident is underway.