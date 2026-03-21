Teen in critical condition after being shot in South Salt Lake, police search for suspects

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in South Salt Lake late Friday, with police saying a suspect remains at large.

The South Salt Lake Police Department confirms the shooting occurred at the UTA bus loop area for the Meadowbrook Station at 9:00 p.m. Someone from a car at the stop got out, sparking an altercation with a nearby group of people, leading to shots being fired.

The unidentified juvenile male was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the suspect fled the scene. That suspect had fled the scene in a car with two other individuals.

The three suspects remain at large at this time. Utah Transit Authority police confirm this to be an isolated incident and that there is no concern for public safety at this time.

Due to the shooting, a bus bridge is in effect with 15 to 30 minutes delays.

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