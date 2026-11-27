For the first time since 2019, Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City will be fully lit up for the Christmas holiday.

The lights come on Friday evening, in a moment both members and non-members have been looking forward to. Taking advantage of a mild and quiet Thanksgiving day, several visitors were able to tour Temple Square at a leisurely pace.

I caught up with a few of them to get their thoughts on the Christmas lights being turned on, in full, Friday.

Solomon Joshua is from India and says he's only seen the full Temple Square Christmas lights on YouTube.

"Yes, I'm so excited for it! Because it's my second Christmas over here and after a very long time, you're going to see lights at the Temple Square and it's so awesome!" Joshua said.

Sybil Ellis says when a million lights are brightening the trees and pathways of Temple Square, the holiday season truly begins.

"And it's the light of Christ when you come and see, there he is, like I say, the feeling of peace." Ellis said.

Debbie Harker and her husband Brent say they're looking forward to renewing family traditions.

"It's very, celebratory!" Harker said. "And it's just always so festive and beautiful. And I think generally brings the spirit of Christmas don't you think?"

Eric and Stacia Ziminski live downtown. They have been watching the workers install the lights and will actually be able to see Friday's full display right from home.

"We are excited, yes! We've been watching the lights come up, it's beautiful!" Eric said.

"It's fun to see the families come and just enjoy the temple. It's going to be beautiful to watch it just slowly open back up, like a flower." Stacia added.

It all gets underway at 4:30 p.m. afternoon.

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