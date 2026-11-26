ROY, Utah — Students at Roy High School are helping make family holiday celebrations a little prettier this festive season — and they get to learn and grow in the process.

Inside the greenhouse at Roy High School, rows of red and green line the tables. Ms. Price's agriculture class grew about 300 poinsettias and sold them to school teachers, staff and the community.

"We do lots of community work, like the poinsettia sale, and we get to just do things, and I like seeing the smiles on people's faces when we get to, like, show them what we've done for them," Brooklyn Sedgwick said.

She’s a junior in the class and said she likes the community aspect and getting to give back. Students said they priced the poinsettias lower than at the store, and school district employees got a discount, as well.

The plants didn't start out looking festive.

"When we started, they were actually green, and so, got to watch the plants go from green to all of these different colors and then sort them, and every day when the kids would walk in and they were just a little bit brighter, they would just light up," said their agriculture teacher, Clara Price.

The work spans multiple classes.

"In the floriculture and greenhouse classes, we focus on watering them and making sure they stay alive. In the plant and soil science classes, we check and diagnose them with things if they are dying," Sedgwick said.

All the money the students make goes back into their program to buy more plants and materials. Students also learn how to interact with customers.

"It gives us a great sense of accomplishment," said Ashlynn Green, a junior in the class. "It just gives me real-world experience that I'm not going to experience just in the classroom.”

The students have more sales planned in the spring, so the proceeds from this can help their future plants bloom.