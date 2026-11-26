SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Salvation Army bustled with employees and volunteers as they came together to make 1,000 meals for those in need this Turkey Day.

“We have a hotline people call to sign up for this program, and they’re so excited to have a hot meal on Thanksgiving,” said Major Robin Bottjen with the Salt Lake City Corps of Salvation Army. “To be able to provide that for them and their loved ones has just been a blessing.”

Bottjen says that blessing comes with the help of a village — more than 200 volunteers are involved from cooking to packaging to delivering.

“In addition to the thousand meals that are being prepared for people who are shut in or disabled, we also have 200 meals that are being provided for veterans,” Bottjen said.

For one Utah family, the chance to put food on the table for others has become a family tradition — and something of a reunion.

“It felt like a rite of passage to come here and meeting people I hadn’t met before,” said Derek Storrs.

The Cline family is in its 30th year volunteering here at the Salvation Army. Having married into the family, Storrs has been a part of 17.

“My wife has been doing this since she was 10, and so it’s fun, because now my kids are that age and doing it themselves,” Storrs said.

With three generations of family represented Thursday, he says it offers a great opportunity to impart the values of community service on their young ones as they grow.

“I think when you take a moment out of your day or out of your week or out of your routine and you stop to really consciously try to serve someone else, it can feel hard at first, but then it becomes a habit, and once it becomes a habit, it becomes something that’s fulfilling,” Storrs said.

Their Thanksgiving work is just about done, but the salvation army says there are always ways to serve your community.

Their focus now shifts to the Christmas giving season, and they encourage people to support at their local red kettles or sign up to be a bell-ringer. You can learn more on their website, salvationarmyusa.org.