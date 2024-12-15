Huntsville residents look out for each other amid emergency water shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — People are filling up their jugs at water stations across Huntsville after a major leak was found in the town’s water system.

“We’ve had four major leaks in the past two months,” Huntsville resident Bill White said. “Every year we have a few leaks like this, but this has been the worst one.”

According to Mayor Richard Sorenson, the leak is located between the town’s power plant and water storage tank.

On Monday, the town realized the tank storage level was declining faster than they could fill it. By Thursday, their tank was at 10 percent, down from 15 percent in a 24-hour period, Sorenson stated in an email.

People in Huntsville are stepping up for one another as they’re facing a water shortage.

Jeff and Kris Larsen, who showed up to one of the town’s water stations, filled up jugs for their elderly neighbors who needed an extra hand.

The Larsens helped pour water into their neighbors’ toilets and set aside water for them to drink and use to wash clothes and dishes.

The couple stopped to help Marvel Hislop, 93, who didn’t need help at all. Hislop had already set aside water of her own by filling up buckets with snow early Saturday morning and letting it melt.

“I couldn’t sleep. I woke up at 3 o'clock and I thought, ‘I’m going to go start because they need to start melting,'” Hislop said. “I went and filled up all my containers and took them in and put them in the bathtub. Now, I’ll have water to at least wash dishes.”

The Larsens ran into a couple of neighbors who were putting others before themselves, too.

Bill White and his son, Jack, poured 25 gallons of water into jugs and containers for others Saturday morning.

“The town sent out some text messages and asked people to look out for their neighbors,” White said.

And that’s exactly what the small town of Huntsville did.

In addition, officials with Weber County are standing by, ready to help Huntsville if needed. Watch the video below for more: