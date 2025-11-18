The xx, Lorde set to headline Kilby Block Party lineup

SALT LAKE CITY — The seventh edition of Salt Lake City's premier music festival continues the Kilby Block Party tradition of bringing big acts to northern Utah.

Lorde, The xx and Turnstile were announced Tuesday as headliners for the 3-day festival scheduled for May 15-17, 2026, at the Utah State Fairpark.

Along with the headliners, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Modest Mouse, Alex G and Father John Misty are among the dozens of acts scheduled to perform.

"Kilby Block Party 2026 will continue the festival’s tradition of bringing together an incredible collection of fans and performing artists each year to celebrate life, community, and a shared unwavering love for the irreplicable power of live music," organizers said.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., with 3-day passes starting at $249.