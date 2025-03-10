This year's Stadium of Fire performer has been in the works for years

PROVO, Utah — Tickets for one of Provo’s most popular events are now available.

The Stadium of Fire is returning on July 4th and will be headlined by popular country music group, Rascal Flatts.

“People kept asking, I said, 'They aren't touring, they aren't touring,' and found out that they were doing the 25th anniversary Life is a Highway tour again this summer. We said, 'We're gonna get them,'” said Jim Evans, the executive director for the Freedom Festival.

Known for popular hits "Life is a Highway," "Bless the Broken Road,” "My Wish" and "What Hurts the Most," the band recently reunited after a brief hiatus and is celebrating 25 years.

"I think it'll be a hits fest, the greatest hits, for what they'll play that night. They just recently did a song with the Jonas Brothers, though, which was kind of fun, but we're really looking forward to them," Evans said.

The group is one that the organizers have looked at in the past.

“We actually had them signed up in 2020, but we had to cancel State of Fire,” Evans said.

Attendees will also get to see the nation's largest stadium fireworks exhibition, with other popular events paying tribute to military and civilian heroes.

“Working on the jets flying over the fireworks, the pageantry. Talking about our veterans. We'll have about 45,000 people that we can put in the stadium,” Smith said.

Officials are focusing on not having a repeat of last year.

A mishap from one device, according to a Provo City Fire report, caused an explosion, leading to a catastrophic failure and several people getting hurt.

“Safety is the utmost concern for us at the Stadium of Fire, and so we removed the big changes. That one firework will not be allowed to firework in the stadium anymore, so we feel good about the safety,” Evans said.

The broadcast will be donated to American Forces Network.

It will be streamed to more than one million military men and women in more than 100 countries.